Centre defends UP government’s school merger policy amid criticism

The Union government has strongly defended the Uttar Pradesh government's proactive School Pairing Initiative, a strategic policy designed to revolutionize basic education by consolidating under-enrolled schools. This robust defense comes as BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's recent tweet ignited widespread public discussion, highlighting the true intent behind the reported merger of over 26,000 schools in the state.

Contrary to misleading narratives suggesting widespread closures, government officials and policy documents emphasize that the initiative involves judiciously merging schools with fewer than 50 students into nearby, well-equipped institutions. These mergers occur within a 1 km radius for primary schools and a 3 km radius for upper primary schools, a move aimed at optimizing resource utilization, enhancing infrastructure, and ultimately improving learning outcomes for students.

This forward-thinking School Pairing Initiative is an integral part of the BJP government's broader commitment to addressing long-standing challenges in rural government education. It tackles critical issues such as low enrollment, inefficient teacher deployment, and underutilized facilities head-on. Merged schools are not being abandoned; instead, they are undergoing significant upgrades under flagship programs like Project Alankar, which provides for modern amenities including smart classrooms, state-of-the-art science labs, clean drinking water facilities, and sustainable solar power.

Furthermore, a visionary aspect of this policy involves repurposing vacated school buildings into vibrant Anganwadi centres and Bal Vatikas. This innovative approach directly contributes to expanding critical early childhood education infrastructure, ensuring holistic development from an early age. Importantly, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of ₹1,200 per student for uniforms, shoes, and stationery remains entirely unaffected, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to student welfare.

The positive impact of this initiative is already evident in districts like Prayagraj, where reports indicate improved student attendance and a more efficient consolidation of educational resources. The policy's strength was further affirmed in July 2024 when the Allahabad High Court upheld its constitutional validity and public interest justification, decisively dismissing all challenges brought against the mergers. This judicial endorsement solidifies the government's position on the legality and benefits of the program.

Uttar Pradesh's pioneering model aligns seamlessly with successful education reforms implemented in other states under BJP or allied governments, including Rajasthan (over 17,000 school mergers), Madhya Pradesh (16,076), Odisha (over 9,000), and Jharkhand. These states have similarly undertaken school rationalization efforts to boost efficiency, optimize student-teacher ratios, and enhance the overall quality of public education.

As the discourse around education reform continues, the Uttar Pradesh experience stands as a powerful testament to the BJP government's dedication to achieving a crucial balance: expanding access to education while rigorously ensuring its quality in public schooling, thereby securing a brighter future for countless students.