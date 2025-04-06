New Delhi: The Centre does not want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operate within the bounds of law so that their assets are used in promotion of education, healthcare and employment for the Muslim community, BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters here to mark the party's 46th foundation day, Nadda said governments in Turkey and many other Muslim countries have taken the Waqf properties under their control. "We are only asking those who are operating (the Waqf Boards) that you do it as per rules. You will have to do it as per rules," he said.

"We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our goal is to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of the law and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board will be dedicated to promoting education, providing healthcare and employment opportunities for the Muslim community," the BJP chief said. Before the address, Nadda hoisted the BJP flag at the party headquarters. Several party leaders including MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present.

Revisiting the BJP's political journey that began with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, Nadda said it has become the world's biggest political party and is in power in several states today because it never deviated from its ideological foundation, unlike the Congress which suffered a decline due to its "ideological dilution" over the years.

"Today, We have 240 members in the Lok Sabha, more than 98 in Rajya Sabha, more than 1,600 MLAs across the country. We have just concluded our membership drive and the number of BJP members has crossed 13.5 crore. We have more than 10 lakh active party workers in the country," Nadda said.

He said the BJP is the only political party that has witnessed a "scientific growth". "Expanding the organisation and winning elections is an art and a science," he said, adding, "Though our opponents take jibes at us in Parliament, they also say we are the world's biggest party. Even our opponents recognise our strength."

Nadda said the BJP has always kept the nation first and made efforts to promote India's traditions, culture and history, and pointed out that a "magnificent" Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya during the party's rule. He said in the Shah Bano case, the Congress under the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had succumbed to appeasement politics by "bowing" to pressure from certain sections of the Muslim community.

"Despite the Supreme Court calling for the emancipation of Muslim women, no one had the courage to take a decisive action," he said, adding that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished triple talaq and liberated Muslim women.

The BJP chief said the Modi government also gave citizenship rights to those who came to India after facing "religious persecution" in Pakistan. "We said we will come out of the colonial mindset. Rajpath has now become Kartavya Path. A statue of Subhash Chandra Bose was also installed (near India Gate)," he added.