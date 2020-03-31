Centre extends validity of vehicle permits till June 30 due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

In an apparent effort to ensure hassle-free transportation of essential goods during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Centre on Monday (March 30) extended the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1,2020 till June 30, 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory to all states and Union territories asking the respective governments to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The advisory mentioned that the decision to extend the validity of documents was taken to help the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to closure of government transport offices across the country because of nationwide lockdown.

The advisory all states to "treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020."

The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The ministry has urged all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" in order to ensure hassle-free supplies of essential items across the country.