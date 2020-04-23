Centre freezes Dearness Allowance of central govt employees till July 2021 amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday said that it has put on hold the increase in dearness allowance for its employees because of the strain on its finances due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

''DA payable to employees and pensioners, due from January 1, 2020, will not be paid,'' the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, adding that additional DA, DR from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2020, shall also not be paid.

It may be noted that the Union Cabinet had approved an increase of 4% to DA in March to 21%. The government’s tax revenues have plummeted because of the COVID-19 lockdown while expenses have shot up because of the support provided to the vulnerable groups.

The announcement is likely to impact about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

The government revises the dearness allowance twice a year to compensate for the rise in prices. The next revision is now scheduled in July.

This is possibly the first coronavirus impact on central government employees. The government had earlier cut salaries of ministers, PM, president and members of parliament by 30%.

In addition, their MPLADs scheme has also been suspended for two years to provide more funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The total savings on the scheme would be about RS 8,000 crore.