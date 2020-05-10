Centre giving Rs 3 lakh per coronavirus COVID-19 patient to State for their treatment? PIB fact checks

The outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 and the nationwide lockwide announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus have led to a deluge of fake news and misinformation.

One such fake news which is viral these days claims that the Union government is providing Rs 3 lakh per COVID-19 patient to state governments to take proper care of the infected patients. But there is no truth in this claim and state-run Prasar Bharati News Services on Friday (May 8) clarified that the widely circulating message on WhatsApp and other social media platforms is fake and fradulent. The PIB posted a tweeted stressing that claim made is false and baseless and there is no sich scheme by Central government.

"Claim: An audio message is shared on social media claiming that central govt is giving Rs 3 lakh per #COVID19 patient to State Govts to look after patient #FactCheck:Claim made is FALSE & Baseless. @MoHFW_INDIA has clarified that there is No such scheme by Central Govt," tweeted PIB.

Few days ago, it was claimed on social media that there will be a militayr lockdown in Mumbai, which has been worst affected by coronavirus in India, for 10 days. PIB has debunked this claim as fake saying no Army/Navy personnel are being deployed for maintaining law and order in the city.

"Claim: A #WhatsApp forward says there'll be a military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days, starting from Saturday. #PIBFactCheck: Message is #Fake. No Army/Navy personnel are being deployed for maintaining law and order in the city," tweeted PIB.

It may be recalled that the PIB has set up a dedicated unit in order to check the spread of fake news on social media during the coronavirus crisis, ‘PIBFactCheck’ team continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts review of its contents to bust fake news.