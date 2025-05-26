Centre Grants Second One-Year Service Extension To DRDO Chief Dr Samir V Kamat

In a significant decision, the centre has granted Dr Samir V Kamat, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief, a one-year extension to his service until May 31, 2026. This is his second service extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension to the service of Dr Samir V Kamat, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D).

Kamat was appointed to the top post on August 25, 2022. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and The Ohio State University, USA, he joined DRDO in 1989 and previously served as Director General (Naval Systems and Materials).

A distinguished scientist, Dr Kamat is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). He is a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kharagpur, the Metallurgist of the Year Award from the Ministry of Steel, and DRDO's Scientist of the Year Award. He has authored over 180 papers in international peer-reviewed journals.

Earlier on May 22, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat visited Solar Industries in Nagpur on Thursday. Solar Industries is a leading indigenous defence manufacturing company that contributes to India's self-reliance on defence production.

During his visit, Dr Kamat reviewed the manufacturing processes of various defence products being developed by Solar Industries. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Dr Kamat emphasised the growing role of private industry in strengthening India's defence capabilities.

"The private sector is playing a crucial role in the defence sector. To achieve the goals of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to enhance our combat strength, it is essential to promote indigenous defence manufacturing," Kamat said.

Referring to the recent conflict with Pakistan, Dr Kamat expressed satisfaction over the performance of DRDO-developed weapons systems, which were reportedly deployed during the operations.