DELHI

Centre Grants Z-Category CRPF Security To Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack

Till now, the Delhi Police was responsible for the CM's security. Z-category security is one of the highest security levels approved by the Centre, which comprises over 20 commandos along with drivers, proximity guards and escort vehicles, and is reserved for individuals facing serious threats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public meeting at her Civil Lines camp office, the Centre has provided her Z-category security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources told ANI.

On Thursday morning, CRPF personnel reached Gupta's residence and formally took over her security from the Delhi Police. Additional forces have also been deployed around her residence and office to ensure round-the-clock security.

Gupta, who took charge on February 20 this year, has been holding regular public hearing sessions as part of her outreach campaign. Security agencies were already reviewing the threat perception for him, but the Centre immediately beefed up his security after Tuesday's incident.

Meanwhile, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakaria, who attacked the chief minister during the event, has been sent to five days of police custody. Central agencies along with the Delhi Police's Special Cell are questioning him to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Investigators have found that Rajesh has a criminal record and at least five cases are registered against him at the Bhaktinagar police station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case is pending in court, the next hearing of which is scheduled for September 9.

According to the police, Rajesh reached Delhi by train from Rajkot on Tuesday morning and was staying at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines before the incident. He was later questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and the Special Cell on Wednesday.

His mother, Bhanuben, told reporters that her son acted on impulse because of his affection for dogs. He claimed that he was upset after watching videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi. A rickshaw driver by profession, Rajesh had told his family before leaving home that he was going to Ujjain.

