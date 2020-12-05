हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Centre invites farmers for talks again, urges them to send old people, women protesters back home

The Centre appealed that that the old people and women, who have taken part in the farmers agitation, should be sent home.

Centre invites farmers for talks again, urges them to send old people, women protesters back home

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (December 5, 2020) urged the farmers who are protesting at different locations on the borders of the national capital to send the old people and women, who have taken part in this agitation, home.  

At the press meet after the fifth round of talks with the farmers' representatives, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "I want to request protesting farmers to give up their movement so that they don't face inconvenience in this cold weather."

"Amid cold season and COVID-19, I have requested the farmer union leaders to appeal to senior citizens and children to return home from protesting sites," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters at Vigyan Bhawan today. 

He appealed to the farmers that the citizens of Delhi are being inconvinienced because of the protests at the borders.

Tomar asked the farmers to keep their faith in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that 'whatever will be done will be in their best interest'.

"I want to thank Farmers' unions for maintaining the discipline, since talks couldn't be completed today, we've called for another meeting on December 9," he said.

Tomar assured farmers saying, "Modi government was fully committed to you, and will remain so in future. Under PM Modi's leadership, several agricultural schemes have been implemented. Budget and MSP has also increased."

He remarked that it would have been nice if the farmers' leaders had given some suggestions. On the Minimum Support Price issue, he said that the MSP system will continue and there is "no threat to it."

The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive. 

