COUGH SYRUP DEATHS

Centre Issues Advisory On Safe Use Of Cough Syrups After Child Deaths In MP

Following reports linking nine child deaths in Madhya Pradesh to cough syrup consumption, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children. The advisory advises that cough and cold medicines should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years of age.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Centre Issues Advisory On Safe Use Of Cough Syrups After Child Deaths In MPAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Following reports linking nine child deaths in Madhya Pradesh to cough syrup consumption, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children. 

The advisory states that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years of age and urges the public to strictly follow doctors’ prescriptions.

