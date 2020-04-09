Centre issues advisory to address social stigma associated with coronavirus COVID-19

Amid the rising incidents of prejudices aand social stigma against some communities and area due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (April 9) issued an advisory saying that such prejudices and social stigma during outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety which could culminate into increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions.

"Cases have been reported of people affected with COVID-19 as well as healthcare workers, sanitary workers and police, who are in the frontline for management of the outbreak, facing discrimination on account of heightened fear and misinformation about infection. Even those who have recovered from COVID-19 face such discrimination," the Union Ministry said in its advisory.

The Union Health Ministry also saoid that certain communities and areas are being stigmatised only on the basis of false reports floating in social media and elsewhere. The MoHFW said that there is an urgent need to counter such prejudices and to rise as a community in order to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

In its advisory, the MoHFW has advised all responsible citizens to understand that:

• Although coronavirus COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease which spreads fast and can infect any one of us, we can protect ourselves through social distancing, washing our hands regularly and following sneezing / coughing etiquettes.

• Despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In situation of distress, the patient and the family need support and cooperation. It must be noted that the condition is curable and most people recover from it.

• Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, and allied & healthcare professionals are rendering their services tirelessly to provide care and medical / clinical support in this situation of crisis. Sanitary workers and police are also doing selfless service and playing critical roles in addressing the challenge of COVID-19. They all deserve our support, praise and appreciation.