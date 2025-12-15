Centre Moves To Replace MGNREGA With G RAM G Bill, Congress Asks 'Problem With Gandhi Name?'

The Central government is set to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, marking a sweeping overhaul of India’s rural employment framework by replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

If passed, the legislation will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the current 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. The government says the move is aimed at aligning rural development with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision through a more integrated, infrastructure-led and digitally governed approach.

According to the Bill, rural public works will be consolidated into a Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, with priority given to water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related projects and climate-resilient works. Planning will be driven through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, prepared locally but linked with district, state and national mechanisms, including the PM Gati Shakti platform and geospatial digital public infrastructure.

The legislation also introduces a modern digital governance framework incorporating biometric authentication, GPS- and mobile-based monitoring, real-time dashboards, proactive public disclosures and the use of artificial intelligence for planning, auditing and fraud-risk mitigation.

To oversee implementation, the Bill provides for the establishment of Central and State Grameen Rozgar Guarantee Councils, along with national- and state-level steering committees. The programme will operate as a centrally sponsored scheme, with a 60:40 Centre–State funding ratio, a 90:10 ratio for north-eastern and Himalayan states, and full central funding for Union Territories without legislatures.

Explaining the rationale for replacing MGNREGA, the government said rural India had undergone significant structural change since 2005, citing improvements in connectivity, housing, electrification, financial inclusion and digital access, as well as a sharp decline in poverty levels. “To cater to changing aspirations, stronger convergence is required to establish an integrated, whole-of-government rural development framework,” the Bill states, arguing that infrastructure creation must move away from “fragmented provisioning” towards a coherent and future-oriented strategy.

Officials said the new Act addresses long-standing weaknesses in MGNREGA, including fragmented works, weak planning and persistent instances of misuse. In 2024-25 alone, misappropriation across states amounted to ₹193.67 crore, while only a limited proportion of households completed the full 100 days of work in the post-pandemic period.

Under the new framework, states may notify up to 60 days during peak sowing and harvesting seasons when public works will be paused, ensuring adequate labour availability for agriculture and preventing artificial wage inflation. The government said this would benefit farmers by stabilising production costs, while improved irrigation, storage and connectivity assets would support productivity and market access.

For rural workers, the increase to 125 guaranteed days is expected to raise incomes by up to 25 per cent, boosting consumption and reducing distress-driven migration. Digital attendance systems, near-universal electronic wage payments and twice-yearly social audits at the Gram Panchayat level are intended to strengthen transparency and accountability.

However, the proposed overhaul has triggered political controversy, particularly amid reports that the government is considering renaming the scheme. The Congress strongly criticised suggestions that MGNREGA could be rechristened as the Pujya Bapu Rural Employment Scheme, accusing the Centre of attempting to dilute Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

Reacting to the reports, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, “The Indian government is changing the entire history,” while party colleague Tariq Anwar described the move as “deeply unfortunate and politically motivated. “It seems that they hate the name Gandhi. This decision will hurt the sentiments of those who believe in Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology,” he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the logic of a renaming exercise, warning of unnecessary public expenditure. “From offices to stationery, everything has to be renamed, so this is a big, costly process. What’s the benefit of doing this unnecessarily?” she asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the reported move a “distraction” and a sign of disrespect towards the legacy associated with the Gandhi name. The government has not officially confirmed any decision on renaming, but the reports have already sparked a wider political debate.

The new Act is expected to come into force on dates notified by the Central government, allowing for phased implementation across states and regions. Officials maintain that the redesigned framework balances the interests of farmers, labourers and states, positioning rural employment as a driver of durable infrastructure, climate resilience and inclusive growth in the run-up to Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With ANI inputs)