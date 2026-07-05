/Centre orders Meta to remove Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Source

The Indian government has directed Meta to immediately disable all Instagram advertisements and content that promote or facilitate access to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM). The Centre has also issued a stern notice to the company over the alleged presence of such material in paid advertisements on the platform, Times of India reported citing sources.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered Instagram to remove all paid ads and associated content linked to CSEAM and has demanded immediate corrective action. The government has given Meta seven days to submit a detailed explanation regarding the issue.
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