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  • /Centre orders Meta to remove Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Source

Centre orders Meta to remove Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Source

The Centre has directed Meta to immediately remove Instagram advertisements and content allegedly promoting Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), while issuing a notice seeking urgent corrective action. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Centre orders Meta to remove Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Source
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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