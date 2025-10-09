Centre Reviews J&K Security: Amit Shah Directs Vigilance, Coordination To Dismantle Terror Networks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting with top civil and security officials of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi today. Shah discussed counter-terrorism measures, the security situation in the Pir Panjal region, cross-border threats, flood relief, and ongoing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The discussions focused on strengthening security infrastructure and operational efficiency amid ongoing challenges such as terrorism and infiltration, according to official sources and reports.

A comprehensive assessment was conducted of the current security landscape in J&K, including recent incidents, threat perceptions, and progress toward maintaining peace and stability. The meeting highlighted the success of recent efforts, such as the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, and praised the UT administration and security forces for their role in ensuring safety.

The meeting reviewed ongoing anti-terror operations, including the dismantling of terror modules and the eradication of terrorism. Shah emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy, directing agencies to remain vigilant and accelerate efforts to eliminate terror networks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shah urged officials to focus on enhancing collaboration between central and local security forces, including better intelligence sharing and joint operations, to improve operational synergy and address coordination gaps.

He also directed the formulation of new strategies to curb infiltration attempts along the borders, particularly in sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Border security protocols and responses to recent cross-border activities should also be reviewed, Shah added.

The meeting included planning for heightened security during the winter season, when harsh weather can affect patrols and responses. It also emphasized preparedness for potential terror activities in snow-covered regions.

Long-term measures were discussed, linking development initiatives with security through community outreach programs to foster stability. The meeting outlined a roadmap for sustained peace, including technology integration for surveillance and community policing.

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, was attended by key stakeholders, including J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and senior representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Army, CRPF, BSF, and J&K Police.

This meeting was part of a regular quarterly review mechanism to evaluate counter-terrorism efforts and stability measures in the Union Territory. It reinforced the Central Government’s commitment to a secure and stable Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.