Srinagar: Ahead of a court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for separatist Yasin Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (May 25) warned that the “muscular policies” of the Centre will not solve problems and will rather complicate matters. "Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem, a lot of people have been hanged here or given life imprisonment but it did not solve the Kashmir problem, it complicated the matter more. I think the muscular policy will have dire consequences, they will not solve the problems but create more."

The PDP chief added, "I understand the muscular policy which has been adopted by the government. India will bear adverse results in Kashmir, the situation will complicate further."

Mufti further said that when her father Mufti Syed was Home Minister of India, Yasin Malik was jailed and her father advised the separatist leader to shun the gun and start talking with the government. The PDP chief said her father had initiated a dialogue in Kashmir that started improving the situation and today the situation has totally deteriorated.

She also hit out at the BJP-led Central government accusing them of playing the religion card amid rising inflation and unemployment. "They have nothing to tell about their achievements to people of the country so Hindu-Muslim issues are created." They want to occupy all mosques in the country, she alleged adding that they should come up and tell what "they want to do with Muslims"

Her remarks came during a party workers convention in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.