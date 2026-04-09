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NewsIndiaCentre says time to curtail PIL jurisdiction: Why it should worry anyone who cares about democracy
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Centre says time to curtail PIL jurisdiction: Why it should worry anyone who cares about democracy

This week, before the Supreme Court of India, the Centre argued that the very basis of PIL jurisdiction has weakened and that the time has come to curtail it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Centre says time to curtail PIL jurisdiction: Why it should worry anyone who cares about democracyImage: ANI

For decades, India’s courts have been more than dispute-settlement forums—they’ve often doubled up as spaces where the voiceless could be heard. That transformation came through Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a uniquely Indian judicial innovation. PILs have not only helped citizens raise important matters but also helped bring transparency in the government policies as they can be challenged before the law by even a common man. Now, the Union government is signalling that the experiment may have outlived its purpose.

This week, before the Supreme Court of India, the Centre argued that the very basis of PIL jurisdiction has weakened and that the time has come to curtail it. That’s not a routine legal submission. It’s a philosophical shift—and one with consequences far beyond the courtroom.

Historically, PILs have forced environmental regulation where the executive failed, triggered accountability in custodial deaths, bonded labour, and prison reforms and expanded rights—from food security to workplace dignity.

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Most of these cases were not filed by the directly affected. They were brought by intermediaries—activists, lawyers, civil society actors. Remove that bridge, and you narrow the pipeline through which rights claims reach the judiciary.

The government’s argument, articulated by the Solicitor General, rests on a simple premise: PILs were born in a different India.

In the late 1970s and 80s, courts relaxed rules of locus standi because large sections of citizens—poor, marginalised, illiterate—could not approach courts themselves. PILs allowed activists, lawyers and even judges (through letters) to take up causes on behalf of others.

Today, the Centre claims that the “access deficit” has significantly reduced thanks to legal aid systems and institutional mechanisms. In other words, if people can approach courts directly, why retain an exceptional tool?

On paper, it sounds reasonable. In practice, it’s deeply contestable. The uncomfortable truth is, PILs are messy—but necessary. Let’s acknowledge what the government is implicitly pointing to: PILs have become unwieldy.

Courts are flooded—over 3,500 PILs pending, some dragging on for decades. Many petitions are dismissed as frivolous or politically motivated.

However, misuse of the law is real. The court has refused to entertain PILs on issues ranging from menstrual leave policy to census processes, often nudging petitioners toward other remedies. So yes, the institution is creaking. But that’s not the same as saying it should be dismantled.

Scrapping PILs—or even hollowing them out—would fundamentally alter the relationship between citizens and the state, say critics. Because PILs are not just about access to courts. They are about access to power.

Every institutional reform raises a political question: who gains, who loses?

If PIL jurisdiction is curtailed, the state faces fewer legal challenges initiated by third parties, policy decisions become harder to contest unless directly affected individuals litigate and structural issues—where victims are diffuse or powerless—may never reach courts.

PILs are often the only mechanism to convert many concerns into legal action. Without that, accountability doesn’t disappear—it just becomes harder.

Experts also question the timing. This push comes at a moment when the courts are already showing restraint in entertaining PILs, the executive is expanding regulatory power in areas like digital governance and public debate is increasingly shifting outside institutional frameworks.

Reform vs removal

Even critics of PIL misuse rarely argue for abolition. In fact, courts have already been moving in this direction organically. To leap from ‘misuse exists’ to ‘the concept should go’ is a disproportionate response. It risks throwing out one of the most important democratic innovations India has produced.

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