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NewsIndia'Centre seeks to increase Tamil Nadu seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong,' says Amit Shah on Delimitation Bill
DELIMITATION

'Centre seeks to increase Tamil Nadu seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong,' says Amit Shah on Delimitation Bill

Addressing an election rally in Modakurichi, Erode district, ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre had proposed increasing Tamil Nadu's Assembly constituencies by 50 per cent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Centre seeks to increase Tamil Nadu seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong,' says Amit Shah on Delimitation Bill(Image: IANS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the NDA government would ensure the passage of the proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament and accused the DMK-Congress alliance of obstructing efforts to expand political representation in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Modakurichi, Erode district, ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre had proposed increasing Tamil Nadu's Assembly constituencies by 50 per cent.

The move aimed to reflect population changes and improve representation. However, he alleged that the DMK and Congress had blocked it due to their “narrow political thinking and vested interests.”

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“We will not accept this conspiracy. The NDA government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, and I assure you that the Delimitation Bill will be passed,” HM Shah said, drawing applause from party workers and supporters.

The Union Minister also criticised the opposition for delaying the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

Referring to the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the DMK-Congress alliance of lacking genuine commitment to enhancing women’s political participation.

Turning his focus to state politics, HM Shah launched a sharp attack on the DMK leadership, accusing it of promoting dynastic rule. Without naming individuals directly, he referred to the political lineage from former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to his son M.K. Stalin, and suggested that the next transition of power could be to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Power in Tamil Nadu has remained within one family for decades. The current leadership is focused only on elevating the next generation, rather than addressing the needs of the people,” Shah alleged.

Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in the state, HM Shah expressed confidence that the coalition would come to power and restore what he described as Tamil Nadu’s “lost prominence”.

He also promised that an NDA government would take firm action to curb corruption and improve law and order.

The rally is part of HM Shah’s intensive campaign tour across Tamil Nadu, as the BJP and its allies seek to strengthen their presence in a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties.

(with IANS inputs)
 

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