Centre seeks West Bengal government’s reply over protocol lapse during President’s event

Amid a row over protocol lapses at President Droupadi Murmu's West Bengal event on Saturday, the Centre seeks the West Bengal government’s response by 5 pm Sunday on violations of rules for venue, route, and arrangements.

Union Home Secretary writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, seeking a response on 'Blue Book' protocol violations regarding venue and route arrangements.

President Murmu on Saturday voiced dismay over low turnout at a tribal event near Bagdogra airport and questioned the venue shift from Bidhannagar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during the visit.

The letter demands details on action against the Darjeeling District Magistrate, Siliguri Police Commissioner, and Additional District Magistrate, who appear directly responsible for the violations.

President Murmu had been invited to the tribal community's annual programme, originally scheduled at Bidhannagar in Siliguri.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Chief Secretary by 5 pm today regarding lapses in the prescribed protocol for receiving President Droupadi Murmu, the change of venue of the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district,… pic.twitter.com/zJvVn1QTxp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

Following the lapse in the arrangement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister voiced their concerns. On Sunday, PM Modi condemned the West Bengal TMC government's "shameful and unprecedented" handling of President Murmu's tribal event visit as an insult to her office, tribal empowerment, and Santal culture.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President”, said PM Modi.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol.”

The state government and TMC leaders rejected allegations of deliberately insulting President Murmu or violating protocol, saying the venue change and arrangements were based on administrative and security considerations.

On the other hand opposition criticised President Murmu for ‘political statements’ on her West Bengal visit, accusing BJP of politicising her and calling for the President's responsibility is to ensure that constitutional values ​​are upheld.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The President should not make any political statements... The BJP is constantly trying to politicise the President by pitting her against various issues.”

Similarly, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said, “We all know who crossed the limits. Now, don't try to give it an election spin... I am seeing similar tweets after the Prime Minister's statement. Be it ministers or NDA leaders. Now, by dragging and stretching this so much, you are attacking dignity.”

While he also slamed ruling party as "the biggest culprits" behind the President's dignity lapse, citing a pattern of incidents like her exclusion from inaugurating a new building, calling the latest event unfortunate but part of a "long list.









