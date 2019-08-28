close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmir

Centre sets up 5-member GoM for Kashmir, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitender Singh included

The Modi-led Central government Wednesday set up a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) for Kashmir. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Jitender Singh, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the GoM.

Centre sets up 5-member GoM for Kashmir, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitender Singh included

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has set up a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) for Kashmir. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Jitender Singh, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the GoM, which will focus on creating a roadmap to push development in the newly-established union territory.

Live TV

The announcement comes a day after reports suggested that the Centre is mulling announcement of a big package aimed at all-round development of the during the J&K an aim to restore normalcy. A Union Cabinet meeting discussing the same was held in the national capital on Tuesday.

The government is also planning to announce massive job opportunities for Kashmiri youngsters in the near future. A delegation of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Tuesday embarked on a two-day visit to Kashmir to explore and identify the regions where the development projects of the Centre can be introduced, including setting up schools and colleges.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and creation of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the Centre has launched a slew of development measures. With an eye on uplifting tourism, a Central delegation will visit the newly-formed UTs to earmark places where tourism can be fast-tracked. The Ministry of Tourism is also exploring opportunities around trekking, mountain sports, training of guides and porters, finding alternatives to hotels that will benefit the local population. 

 

 

Tags:
KashmirGroup of Ministers
Next
Story

SC permits CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury to visit party colleague Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in J&K

Must Watch

PT35M2S

Pak writes letter to UN over J&K, Quotes Rahul Gandhi to back 'People Dying'