Centre sets up 5-member GoM for Kashmir, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitender Singh included

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has set up a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) for Kashmir. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Jitender Singh, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the GoM, which will focus on creating a roadmap to push development in the newly-established union territory.

Live TV

The announcement comes a day after reports suggested that the Centre is mulling announcement of a big package aimed at all-round development of the during the J&K an aim to restore normalcy. A Union Cabinet meeting discussing the same was held in the national capital on Tuesday.

The government is also planning to announce massive job opportunities for Kashmiri youngsters in the near future. A delegation of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Tuesday embarked on a two-day visit to Kashmir to explore and identify the regions where the development projects of the Centre can be introduced, including setting up schools and colleges.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and creation of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the Centre has launched a slew of development measures. With an eye on uplifting tourism, a Central delegation will visit the newly-formed UTs to earmark places where tourism can be fast-tracked. The Ministry of Tourism is also exploring opportunities around trekking, mountain sports, training of guides and porters, finding alternatives to hotels that will benefit the local population.