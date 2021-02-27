Centre should suspend farm laws for three years to stop farmers’ protests: Baba Ramdev

New Delhi: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has made an appeal to the government to resolve the situation of the farmers’ protests by suspending the farm laws for a duration of three years. He said he only wishes for peace between the farmers and the Centre.

Baba Ramdev was attending the wedding of a businessman in Samalkha, Haryana, when he decided to talk about the ongoing farmers’ protests. He said that he does not intend to be a spokesperson for the government or a contract farmer, but he wants to see improvement in this case.

Ramdev has appealed to the central government that the new farm laws should be postponed for three years and the farmers should sit with the government and discuss the policies of interest of the farmers and the country.

He pointed out that neither the government is ready to settle nor the farmers, but this deadlock must end. “There is a middle ground in every problem,” he said.

Ramdev also said that the government had already spoken about not enforcing these laws for a year and a half. If farmers feel it is not enough time, then the Centre should increase it to three years. During this time, the farmers and the government should sit together and discuss the interest of agriculture and the country and make laws on what is right.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

