Jammu and Kashmir

Centre to assist Jammu and Kashmir to establish Grievances Portal in every district

As per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, this initiative is a continuation of a series of sustained efforts by the Union Government to create a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday (August 16, 2020) announced that Centre will assist the Union Territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir to establish Grievance Portal in every 20 districts of the UT.

In a significant drive to strengthen the ongoing good governance initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir held a telephonic discussion on the plan for next phase of expansion of the online Public Grievance Redressal portal in the Union Territory.

Following the discussion, Singh immediately convened a meeting of senior officers dealing with Public Grievances, including Secretary ARPG Kshatrapati Shivaji and Additional Secretary V Srinivas. 

A plan was finalised to extend and establish a Portal in each of District Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir for addressing the grievances of citizens and for providing services seamlessly at their doorstep.

To implement this initiative, it has also been decided that Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (ARPG), Government of India will further enhance the ongoing collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Government to revamp the "Awaaz e-Awam" Portal with the mapping of last-mile grievance officers for improved quality of grievance redressal and reduced timelines in effective disposal of cases. 

Union Minister Singh also informed that in pursuance of this endeavour, a focused team of officials from DARPG would be constituted to work with Jammu and Kashmir Government in the coming days.

As per Singh, this initiative is a continuation of a series of sustained efforts by the Union Government to create a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

