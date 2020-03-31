Centre to blacklist 800 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat preachers for violating visa rules durinng coronavirus lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to backlist nearly 800 Indonesian members of Islamic outfit Tablighi Jamaat, which is under scanner for recently organising a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi and spreading coronavirus in the country.

According to reports, the Union Home Ministry has decided to blacklist these preachers from Indonesia for violating the visa rules during lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. These Indonesian preachers came to India on a tourist visa and participated in a three-day religious conference organised by Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi this month.

They had participated in a three-day religious conference which was also attended by many people from across the country who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, around 8,000 people from across the country attended a gathering earlier this month at the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi.

India and Indonesia have a liberal visa arrangement and allow tourist visa on arrival for the citizens.

The preachers then moved in batches to Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and conducted group meetings in mosques and held several meetings.

“Around 50% of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana are linked to the meetings organised by the preachers. Around 350 people from Telangana had also attended the conference in Delhi,” said the official. Last week, a 65-year-old man in Srinagar who attended the conference in Delhi died after contracting the virus.

The preachers were not screened at the airport for any COVID-19 symptoms since they entered India before the red alert was sounded.