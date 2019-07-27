Centre to deploy additional 10,000 troops in Kashmir; PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slams move

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: In a major strategic move aimed at further bolstering the ongoing counter-terror operations in the state, the Centre has decided to deploy additional 10,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Defence Ministry sources, the Narendra Modi government has decided to move an additional 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come.

The move is aimed at further strengthening the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, the sources said.

The decision comes after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval returned from a two-day visit to Kashmir Valley during which he reviewed the law and order situation in the state. It may be recalled that J&K continues to remain under the President's Rule.

Live TV

Doval, during his two-day visit to the state, met senior state government officials and top Army commanders who briefed him about the ground situation there.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had criticised the Centre's move to deploy additional troops in the state.

She said that the move will create an environment of fear among the J&K residents.

''Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy,'' the PDP leader said.

Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 27, 2019

Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, had earlier requested for the deployment of additional central para-military troops for maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

Home Ministry sources said that the additional forces are being deployed to strengthen "counter-insurgent grid" as well as maintaining law and order in Kashmir.

According to sources, troops are being airlifted from various parts of the country for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

A company has around 100 troops each.

Around 40,000 additional central paramilitary forces were recently deployed by the Centre for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra and the safety of thousands of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Earlier on February 24, around 100 companies of central paramilitary forces were airlifted and deployed in the Kashmir Valley.

The Centre then said that the troops were deployed for conducting free and fair 2019 Lok Sabha elections which were held in April and May.

It was followed by a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and a major crackdown on its leaders and supporters in the state.