Centre To Meet Protesting Farmers On Feb 14; Dallewal Takes Medical Aid

The central government is all set to meet with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands of calling for a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

After the announcement of the proposed meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death reached its 54th day on Saturday, agreed to accept medical assistance.

However, he will continue his indefinite fast until a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is provided, said farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande.

Subsequently, photos of Dallewal receiving medical assistance with an intravenous drip were shared by the farmers.

The breakthrough occurred after a delegation from the Union Agriculture Ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met with Dallewal and held discussions with representatives from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), who have been leading the agitation for the past 11 months.

After the Centre announced a meeting of protesting farmers on February 14, farmer leaders appealed to Dallewal to take medical aid so that he could join the proposed deliberations.

The Centre's delegation also urged Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting, which will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration at Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 14.

Speaking to reporters at the Khanauri protest site, Ranjan stated that a high-level delegation was dispatched by the Centre, considering Dallewal's deteriorating health.

"We enquired about his health and held a meeting with the representatives (of the protesting farmer bodies)," he said.

Ranjan said the meeting will be held in Chandigarh on February 14.

"We urged him (Dallewal) to break his fast and take medical aid, so that he can participate in the meeting," he said.

(With PTI inputs)