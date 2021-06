Centre to provide states, UTs with over 19 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Friday (June 18) that more than 2.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 19,95,770 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

Over 27.90 crore (27,90,66,230) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 25,32,65,825 doses, the ministry said.

It said 2,58,00,405 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 19,95,770 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases with 62,480 more people testing coronavirus positive in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 1,587 deaths, as per the Health Ministry.

Live TV