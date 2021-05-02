Centre to set up temporary hospitals with 10,000 oxygenated beds near industrial units

New Delhi: In line with his direction of exploring innovative ways to ramp up the supply and availability of oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the usage of gaseous oxygen.

After a meeting on the usage of gaseous oxygen, the government said many industries like Steel plants, refineries with petrochemical units, industries using rich combustion process, power plants etc have oxygen plants which produce gaseous oxygen which is used in the process.

"This oxygen can be tapped for medical use," it said.

The strategy being used is to identify industrial units which produce gaseous oxygen of requisite purity, shortlist those which are closer to cities/dense areas/demand centres and establish temporary COVID-19 care centres with oxygenated beds near that source.

A pilot for 5 such facilities had already been initiated and there is good progress on this, the government said, adding that this is being accomplished through Public sector undertakings (PSUs) or private industries operating the plant and co-ordination of the Centre and state governments.

"It is expected that around 10,000 oxygenated beds can be made available in a short period of time by making temporary hospitals near such plants," it said.

PM Modi also reviewed progress on setting up of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants. He was informed that around 1500 PSA plants are in the process of being set up through the contribution of PM CARES, PSUs and others. He directed officials to ensure speedy completion of these plants.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Road Transport and Highways and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

