Centre To Tighten Its Grip Over Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Worth Of Properties Owned By Pakistani And Chinese Nationals In India? — Watch Full Report

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is gearing up and making preparations to initiate significant changes to the Enemy Property Act 1968, in a bid to tighten its grip over enemy assets and properties worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore in India.

Enemy properties are linked to individuals who left India to reside in neighbouring countries Pakistan or China.

In today's episode of DNA, ZEE News explained what the Enemy Property Act 1968 is and how it helps the central government in seeking control over the assets of those who fled India and settled in neighbouring countries.

Following the wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, and China in 1962, the Indian government seized the properties and businesses of those who had acquired citizenship in Pakistan or China.

According to the 1968 law, properties considered to belong to enemy nations are managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property. These properties cannot be inherited or sold.

The Central government, however, now seeks direct control over these assets, prompting changes to the current regulations. Given this move, a bill pertaining to the seizure of enemy properties could be introduced during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

In recent years, the government has raised over ₹3,000 crore by selling enemy properties. According to a 2023 report, there are 12,611 enemy properties in the country, of which 12,485 belong to Pakistani nationals and 126 to Chinese nationals. The total value of these assets exceeds ₹1 lakh crore.