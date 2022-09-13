CG Chhattisgarh TET 2022 Admit Card to Release TODAY at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Exam on THIS DATE- Check time and more here

CG TET 2022: Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test, CG TET 2022 Admit Card was expected to be released, on September 12, 2022, however it will now release today by the exam conducting body. Once released, candidates will be able to download their CG TET hall tickets online from the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. CG TET 2022 Admit Card releasing today will be for the Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled to be held on September 18, 2022. Everyone is informed that only those candidates whose applications have been duly filled and accepted by the authorities, will be issued an admit card.

CG TET 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” link

Click on CG TET 2022 admit card

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.45 PM. The exam will be held in 28 district headquarters.