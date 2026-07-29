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CG semi's unique initiative that promotes women's empowerment: Women will handle most of factory floor operations at plant

The semiconductor chips manufactured at the Sanand facility will be purchased by the Japanese company, which is also providing technological support. With commercial production now underway on a large scale, the company will supply semiconductor chips to both domestic and international markets.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
CG semi's unique initiative that promotes women's empowerment: Women will handle most of factory floor operations at plant

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