Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

CGBSE Board Result 2019 out! Class 10th, 12th result declared at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2019: Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019  

CGBSE Board Result 2019 out! Class 10th, 12th result declared at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced CGBSE Class 10th result 2019 and CGBSE Class 12th result 2019 on its official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on examresults.net. This year, CGBSE Class 12 exam was held from March 2 to 29 March, while CGBSE 10th exam was from March 2 to 28.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: For Class 10 Click on CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 - Server 1 or Server 2 and for Class 12 click on CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019- Server 1 or Server 2

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Chhattisgarh board examination.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 was 68.6 percent while it was 77 percent for Class 12 exams. 

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. The board controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Educationresults.cg.nic.incgbse.nic.inexam results
