CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur, CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared online today, on August 22, 2022. Candidates can now download their CG Board 10th 12th Supply Results online from the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh, CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Exam Result - 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022.'

- A new page would open where you can enter your roll number and other login details.

- Your CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results will be displayed.

- Download and print a copy of the result for future references.

CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 declared announcement has been made for the CG Board 10th 12th Supply exams held in July, 2022. All those who failed the primary examinations or chose not to take them took these exams and were awaiting their results.