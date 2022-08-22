NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH BOARD RESULT

CGBSE Board Results: Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in- Direct link to check scores here

CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 declared, scroll down for direct link to check your scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CGBSE Board Results: Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in- Direct link to check scores here

CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur, CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared online today, on August 22, 2022. Candidates can now download their CG Board 10th 12th Supply Results online from the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

Check live and latest update on NEET UG 2022

Direct link to check results here

Chhattisgarh, CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Exam Result - 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022.'

- A new page would open where you can enter your roll number and other login details.

- Your CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results will be displayed.

- Download and print a copy of the result for future references.

CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2022 declared announcement has been made for the CG Board 10th 12th Supply exams held in July, 2022.  All those who failed the primary examinations or chose not to take them took these exams and were awaiting their results.

Live Tv

Chhattisgarh Board ResultChhattisgarhCgbse 10th 12th Supplementary ResultsChhattisgarh boardcg boardBoard resultsCGBSE

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?