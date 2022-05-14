Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Saturday (May 14, 2022) announced the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022. The Chhattisgarh board High School (10th) Examination Results 2022 and Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Results 2022 have been released on CGBSE's official websites.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Where to check result?

The Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam results are available at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class X, XII Results 2022: How to check result?

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class X, XII students need to visit CGBSE's official website at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th or Class 12th Results 2022 link.

Enter your roll number and captcha and click on submit.

Chhattisgarh Board High School (10th) Examination Results 2022 and Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Around 8 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year. While the CGBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022, the Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exams were held between March 2 and March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 board exam toppers to get helicopter ride

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently announced that the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel had said on May 5.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister said.

10वीं और 12 वीं में टॉप करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सरकार हेलीकॉप्टर राइड कराएगी। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 5, 2022

Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.