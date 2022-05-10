New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the Chhatisgarh Board results for Class 10 and 12 today (May 10, 2022).The CG Board Class 10 and 12 result 2022 will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year which ended in March.

To encourage its students, CGBSE has come up with a unique rewarding system this time for board toppers. CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, has announced that CGBSE board toppers of 2022 will be taken on a helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister said. Baghel further said that during his visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency recently, he realised that students had a lot of talent, but they needed motivation. "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he said.

The chief minister spoke about children's excitement and curiosity on seeing him arrive in a helicopter and said chopper rides will be provided to the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state and district levels by inviting them to Raipur.

CGBSE result 2022: How to check

- Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in and click on ‘results’ tab.

- Click on Class 10 or 12 result 2022 link.

- Enter the roll number that's there in the CGBSE admit card.

- Submit the given captcha code and click on submit button. You will be able to see the result on screen.