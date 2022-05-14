CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022 today (May 14, 2022). The Chhattisgarh board Class X and XII examination 2022 results are likely to be released around 12 PM.

The scorecards will be published on CGBSE's official websites.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Where to check result?

Students who had appeared for CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th exams can check their results at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class X, XII Results 2022: How to check result?

Once CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class X, XII Results 2022 are declared, visit CGBSE's official website at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th or Class 12th Results 2022 link.

Enter the required login details including your roll number and click on submit.

Your CGBSE Class X or Class XII result will be displayed on the screen.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 board exam toppers to get helicopter ride

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently announced that the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel had said on May 5.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister said.

10वीं और 12 वीं में टॉप करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सरकार हेलीकॉप्टर राइड कराएगी। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 5, 2022

Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.

Around 8 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year. While the CGBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022, the Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exams were held between March 2 and March 30, 2022.