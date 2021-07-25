हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CGBSE 12th Result

CGBSE Class 12th result 2021 declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link to check Chhattisgarh Board result here

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the CGBSE Class 12 results 2021 via press conference. The results are available on the state board’s official website- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. 

CGBSE Class 12th result 2021 declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link to check Chhattisgarh Board result here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared Class 12 results at 12 noon on Sunday. The results are available on the state board’s official website- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The state board announced the CGBSE Class 12 results 2021 via press conference.

Direct link to CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE- results.cg.nic.in

Step 2-  Click on the “CGBSE Class 12 result 2021” link

Step 3- Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4- Click on submit

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout for future reference

CGBSE was one of the few boards that conducted class 12 board exams this year. Unlike many other boards, CGBSE did not cancel its board examination in view of the coronavirus pandemic but conducted it in a unique manner, where the students were handed the question paper at home and were asked to write the exam and hand over the answers to the school authority for checking. 

