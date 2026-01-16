Chabahar Port Crisis: India To ‘Wind Down’ Operations Amid Crushing US Sanctions?

On January 12, US President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that any country doing business with Iran will face a fresh 25% tariff on all US trade, effective immediately, targeting key partners like China, India, Turkey, and the UAE to isolate Tehran amid escalating anti-regime protests.

With reports of India's possible closure of operations at Chabahar Port circulating throughout social media, this may prove to be a big blow to India’s strategically important port in the Middle east.

With the US sanctions dagger already hanging and the added 25% compunded by Iran’s Internal unrest, India might wind down operations at Chabahar Port.

Likely Reasons For Closing Operations At Chabahar

The US granted India a six-month sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port operations in October 2025, effective until April 26, 2026, allowing a structured wind-down of activities at the Shahid Beheshti terminal under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

Earlier Today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly press conference, said, “As you are aware, on 28 Oct 2025, the US Department of the Treasury had issued a letter outlining the guidance on the conditional sanctions waiver valid till 26 April 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement.”

The unstable Tehran and the hanging Chabahar Deal, amid Iran's deepening internal unrest and Trump's January 12 announcement of 25% tariff threat on Iran-trading nations, India's Chabahar Port operations face imminent collapse.

While Chabahar previously benefited from limited US sanctions waivers tied to Afghanistan aid, New Delhi recognises these exemptions as purely political and far from permanent.

Avoiding added economic penalties, closing operations at Chabahar port will be a pragmatic decision that can prove to be a positive strategic decision for New Delhi.

The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port

Chabahar Port, Iran's only ocean-access deep-water port on the Gulf of Oman, serves as India's key gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), bypassing Pakistan entirely.

The pivotal May 2024 ‘10-year operation agreement’ for Shahid Beheshti terminal, backed by $120M Indian investment, marked India's first overseas port management, operationalised by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL).

Meanwhile, for India, Chabahar also directly challenged China's China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Gwadar Port, preventing Beijing's Indian Ocean encirclement through its ‘String of Pearls’.

While the strategic importance of Chabahar port for New Delhi was not limited to being a gateway to the Middle East, it also established an important naval footprint near the Strait of Hormuz.

The China Dominance

With India's Chabahar operations winding down under US sanctions pressure, Beijing gains uncontested leverage as the dominant regional power. China already enjoys strategic superiority in West Asia through CPEC's Gwadar Port dominance, just 170km east of Chabahar.

One of India’s biggest long term risk with closing of operatiosn at chabahar is the Chinese dominance. Beijing and Tehran already enjoy warm relations, with China being Iran’s major trading partner. The 2021 China-Iran 25-year strategic pact has paved the way for expanded Chinese presence across Iran's ports, energy sector, and infrastructure projects.

What are the alternatives for Chabahar?

While India adopts a wait-and-watch approach, its $500 million investment in Chabahar Port faces its toughest challenge yet, prompting New Delhi to explore alternatives.

Key options include Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, India's new deep-water hub capable of handling giant ships and large cargo volumes. Colombo Port in Sri Lanka offers quick rerouting of goods to Central Asia without passing through Pakistan.

Other choices encompass larger Iranian ports like Bandar Abbas for select shipments and Bangladesh ports such as Mongla for eastern trade routes—though India's strained ties with Dhaka limit the latter's feasibility.

Fast rail lines under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) provide direct connectivity from India to Russia and countries like Kazakhstan, unlocking viable overland options.





