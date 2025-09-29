Chaitanyananda Evaded Police For 40 Days, Moved Across 13 Hotels Before Arrest

In a major revelation, authorities found that self-declared godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati had changed 13 hotels in 40 days to evade the police. Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in Delhi, was arrested in Agra early on Monday morning, police said. Investigations revealed that Saraswati returned to India in the second week of August, after staying abroad since July.

According to authorities, after his return, Saraswati discovered that an FIR had been filed against him under non-bailable sections. Initially, he filed an anticipatory bail plea but later withdrew it and went underground. During his absconding period, he reportedly shifted his location multiple times, staying in at least 13 budget hotels and seeking shelter in several ashrams in Mathura and Vrindavan. Many of these hotels lacked CCTV and strict identification checks, which helped him to evade.

Police said that Saraswati carried three mobile phones and an iPad, but avoided using them to prevent tracking. He instead used an aide’s phone for booking hotels. Investigators noted that he also tried to buy time by complaining of breathlessness and refused to share passwords to his devices. His phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, as reported by news 18.

Delhi Police formed multiple teams to trace him, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued to prevent him from leaving the country. Saraswati was finally traced to a hotel in Agra and arrested around 3:30 am.

Fake Identities and Misuse of Influence

The FIR alleged that Saraswati sexually harassed female students, particularly those from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. Investigators also found that he and his associates falsely claimed links with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to secure support and evade authorities.

Officials recovered fake visiting cards showing him as a permanent ambassador of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and as an Indian Special Envoy for BRICS. Investigators also discovered two passports obtained fraudulently, one under the name Swami Parth Sarathi and the other as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

Saraswati has been sent to five days police custody for further questioning. Authorities are investigating the extent of his activities and the role of his aides in helping him evade the law.