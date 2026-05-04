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NewsIndiaChalakkudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: INC's Saneeshkumar Joseph wins
CHALAKUDY ELECTION RESULTS 2026 WINNER DECLARED

Chalakkudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: INC's Saneeshkumar Joseph wins

Chalakudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Seven candidates were contesting the seat, including Adv. Charlypaul of TTP, Wilson Kallen of AAP, M S Asokan Mangalappilly of BSP, and two independents, A D Biju and Arun Edathadan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Chalakkudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: INC's Saneeshkumar Joseph wins Photo Credit: IANS

Chalakudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Counting is over for the Chalakkudy assembly seat in Kerala, with INC candidate Saneeshkumar Joseph getting a lead and win of 63,061 votes against KCM's Biju S Chirayath, who is in second place with 42,962 votes.

Seven candidates were contesting the seat, including Adv. Charlypaul of TTP, Wilson Kallen of AAP, M S Asokan Mangalappilly of BSP, and two independents, A D Biju and Arun Edathadan.

Joseph is the incumbent, having won the seat in the 2021 assembly elections by a narrow margin of 1,057 votes over KCM's Dennies K Antony. Chalakkudy recorded a significantly higher voter turnout of 81.75 per cent in 2026, compared to 72.63 per cent in 2021. The constituency went to the polls on April 9, 2026.

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