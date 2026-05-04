Chalakkudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: INC's Saneeshkumar Joseph wins
Chalakudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Seven candidates were contesting the seat, including Adv. Charlypaul of TTP, Wilson Kallen of AAP, M S Asokan Mangalappilly of BSP, and two independents, A D Biju and Arun Edathadan.
Trending Photos
Chalakudy Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Counting is over for the Chalakkudy assembly seat in Kerala, with INC candidate Saneeshkumar Joseph getting a lead and win of 63,061 votes against KCM's Biju S Chirayath, who is in second place with 42,962 votes.
Seven candidates were contesting the seat, including Adv. Charlypaul of TTP, Wilson Kallen of AAP, M S Asokan Mangalappilly of BSP, and two independents, A D Biju and Arun Edathadan.
Joseph is the incumbent, having won the seat in the 2021 assembly elections by a narrow margin of 1,057 votes over KCM's Dennies K Antony. Chalakkudy recorded a significantly higher voter turnout of 81.75 per cent in 2026, compared to 72.63 per cent in 2021. The constituency went to the polls on April 9, 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv