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  • /Chamba shocker: Father throws 6-year-old son into raging Ravi river, surrenders to police

Chamba shocker: Father throws 6-year-old son into raging Ravi river, surrenders to police

Following the heinous act, the accused father directly called the police station and confessed to his crime, triggering a massive search operation by law enforcement to locate the innocent child.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Chamba shocker: Father throws 6-year-old son into raging Ravi river, surrenders to police
Image Credit: Representative pic: ANI

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Chamba shocker: Father throws 6-year-old son into raging Ravi river, surrenders to police
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