/Chamba shocker: Father throws 6-year-old son into raging Ravi river, surrenders to police

In a chilling incident that has shattered public faith, a father in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh allegedly crossed all boundaries of brutality by throwing his own six-year-old son into the swollen Ravi River. Following the heinous act, the accused father directly called the police station and confessed to his crime, triggering a massive search operation by law enforcement to locate the innocent child.
The suspect has been named as Hitesh Kumar. According to authorities, his wife and their younger son had spent the past month residing with her family in Amritsar, leaving the six-year-old child in Kumar's custody. Police stated that Kumar engaged in a telephone argument with his wife on Monday night, following which he took his son, Gagandeep, to the Parel bridge and hurled him into the river.
The incident took place at the Parel Bridge along the Chamba-Pathankot highway. The accused father brought his six-year-old boy to the bridge and pushed him straight down into the raging waters of the Ravi River.
After committing the act, he walked into the Sultanpur police post. When he told the officers on duty, "I have thrown my son into the Ravi River," the policemen were left utterly stunned. They immediately took him into custody and launched an interrogation.
Recognizing the extreme gravity of the situation, a police team led by Chamba ASP Dinesh Sharma immediately rushed to the scene. Police personnel, alongside local residents, are scouring the banks of the Ravi River to find the missing child. However, the rescue operation is facing significant hurdles due to the river's swift current and difficult terrain. At the time of filing this report, there was still no trace of the child.
Confirming the incident, Chamba SP Vijay Saklani stated that search efforts are underway at potential spots along the Ravi River to locate the boy. The police are closely investigating all aspects surrounding the incident, and further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the probe.
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