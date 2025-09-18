Advertisement
CHAMOLI CLOUDBURST

Cloudburst In Chamoli: Three Missing As Debris Destroys Homes In Uttarakhand | VIDEO

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has destroyed six homes and left three people missing in Nandnagar. Rescue operations by SDRF and NDRF are underway as the state's Meteorological Department issues further heavy rain warnings for several regions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 07:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cloudburst In Chamoli: Three Missing As Debris Destroys Homes In Uttarakhand | VIDEOA vehicle lies stranded after being swept away by floodwaters caused by a cloudburst. (PHOTO: IANS)

A catastrophic cloudburst hit the Nandnagar region of Chamoli district late on Wednesday night, bringing huge destruction with it. The tragedy has rendered three individuals missing, while two others were rescued by rescue teams.

Houses Destroyed, Rescue Operations In Progress

The heavy rain-induced cloudburst led to an enormous debris flow, which totally wiped out six houses at Kantari Lagafali ward in Nandnagar. Five individuals were initially reported missing, but rescue teams acted quickly and managed to rescue two. The search continues for the other three.

Emergency Teams Deployed

When they received the alert, local government and disaster response officials initiated a coordinated response. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team went to Nandprayag, and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Goucher also arrived at the site.

Three 108 ambulances and a medic team have been rushed to the site to offer instant help to any injured person. The event came unexpectedly last night after dusk, leaving locals with little time to respond, as narrated by residents in the area.

Heavy Rain Warning Issued

The authorities have yet to make a complete estimate of the overall damage. The rescue efforts are now concentrated on retrieving the missing people and removing debris. In the meantime, a warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state of Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Rishikesh.

