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Chamoli tunnel accident: 4 dead, 18 rescued after sudden water, debris surge traps workers

Rescue teams faced heavy water in the tunnel, with machinery also getting stuck. Garhwal Scouts, Army and ITBP personnel too joined the operation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:42 AM IST
Chamoli tunnel accident: 4 dead, 18 rescued after sudden water, debris surge traps workers
Image Credit: Rescue operation underway to rescue trapped workers after a sudden inflow of debris and water into THDC's under-construction tunnel in the Mayapur-Pipalkoti area, in Chamoli on August 13. (Photo: SDRF via ANI)

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