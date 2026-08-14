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  • /Chamoli tunnel accident: ‘Water, debris suddenly rushed in, no time to escape’ – rescuers recount horror

Chamoli tunnel accident: ‘Water, debris suddenly rushed in, no time to escape’ – rescuers recount horror

Seven workers have died and several others were injured in the accident. Rescue teams are still searching the tunnel for those trapped inside.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Chamoli tunnel accident: ‘Water, debris suddenly rushed in, no time to escape’ – rescuers recount horror
Image Credit: Rescue operation underway to rescue trapped workers after a sudden inflow of debris and water into THDC's under-construction tunnel in the Mayapur-Pipalkoti area, in Chamoli on Thursday. (Photo: ANI video grab)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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