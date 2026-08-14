/Chamoli tunnel accident: ‘Water, debris suddenly rushed in, no time to escape’ – rescuers recount horror

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Seven workers have died after water and debris suddenly rushed into an under-construction tunnel at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Rescue teams have brought out workers trapped inside the tunnel, while the search for those still missing is on.
The accident took place on Thursday (August 13) evening in the Pipalkoti area. Workers were carrying out construction in the tunnel when a loud sound was followed by a sudden flow of water and debris. The material rapidly entered the tunnel, leaving some workers with very little time to get out.
Officials said a total of 22 workers were initially trapped in the tunnel. The number of people rescued and the number still unaccounted for changed as the operation continued through the night. The latest reports confirmed seven deaths, with rescue teams continuing to search for missing workers.
NDRF and SDRF teams reached the site after the accident and began working in the waterlogged tunnel. NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said a large amount of water had entered the tunnel, while water was also seeping in from the sides.
#WATCH चमोली, उत्तराखंड: NDRF के टीम कमांडर अमृत लाल मीणा ने कहा, "जब हमारी टीम यहां पहुंची और ऑपरेशन शुरू किया, तो सुरंग में भारी मात्रा में पानी भरा हुआ था और किनारों से भी पानी रिस रहा था, अभी तक पानी काफी भर गया है...हमारे जवान खास उपकरण पहनकर अब तक पानी से 4 शव निकाल चुके… https://t.co/x3jqcB2nkY pic.twitter.com/d0fYxfft9X— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 13, 2026
The conditions made the rescue difficult. Teams had to work through standing water and debris while trying to reach the trapped workers. Machinery was also used to clear the way and reach deeper sections of the tunnel.
#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Alok Jayra, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, says, "We received information that there was a sudden, massive influx of water, causing some individuals to become trapped inside. Since the water levels were rising rapidly, we requested the District… https://t.co/M9ln7N8iy9 pic.twitter.com/cddrXyR7Xi— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
The accident happened at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project being developed by the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC). Construction work at the site is being carried out by the Hindustan Construction Company, according to officials.
Workers rescued from the tunnel were taken to the district hospital in Gopeshwar. Seven of those brought out were declared dead by doctors, while injured were admitted for treatment. Reports said some of the injured were in serious condition and one worker was referred to a super specialty hospital in Srinagar for further treatment.
The rescue operation involved several agencies, including the the NDRF, the SDRF, the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other local teams. Officials continued to monitor the tunnel as rescuers worked to reach the remaining trapped workers.
The same hydropower project had reported another accident in December 2025, when two construction trains collided in a tunnel, injuring dozens of workers.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to rescued workers through video conferencing and asked officials to ensure that all necessary medical treatment are provided.
He directed officials to treat the rescue of every worker still in the tunnel as the top priority. He also kept in touch with the Chamoli administration, the SDRF, the NDRF, the ITBP, the Army and other agencies from the state's disaster operations centre.
Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar was at the site overseeing the rescue operation. District officials, the police and rescue agencies are working together, with additional machinery and medical facilities sent to the area.
Officials have begun looking into how such a large amount of water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel. Preliminary information suggested that workers were excavating when a loud sound was heard, followed by a sudden rush of water and debris.
Experts will examine the tunnel conditions and the circumstances surrounding the sudden inflow. The findings will help establish what caused the incident and whether any construction or safety measures need to be reviewed.
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