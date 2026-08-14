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Chamoli tunnel collapse: 7 dead, several injured after water and debris trap workers

Officials had initially said that 18 workers were rescued and shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Chamoli tunnel collapse: 7 dead, several injured after water and debris trap workers
Image Credit: Rescue operation underway THDC tunnel after debris and water entered the under-construction tunnel at Pipalkoti in Chamoli. (IANS)

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