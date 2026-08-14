/Chamoli tunnel collapse: 7 dead, several injured after water and debris trap workers

Seven people were declared dead after being rescued from an under-construction tunnel of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and brought to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar, officials said on Friday. The workers were trapped after water and debris entered the tunnel.
Dr Aayush told reporters that 19 people had been brought to the hospital from the THDC site. Of them, seven were declared dead, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition.
Ten have been admitted for treatment, while one young man, whose condition was relatively unstable, was referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar.
Rescue operations by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway to evacuate the remaining workers trapped in the tunnel.
Officials had initially said that 18 workers were rescued and shifted to the district hospital for treatment.
NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said a large volume of water had entered the tunnel by the time the rescue team reached the site, with water also seeping in from the sides.
"After our team arrived and started the operation, there was a massive volume of water inside the tunnel. The water level has risen significantly since then. Our personnel, using specialised equipment, have recovered four bodies from the water so far. The rescue operation is still underway and will continue until everyone is retrieved," Meena told ANI on Thursday.
THDC Executive Director (Projects) Kumar Sharad said around 20 to 22 workers were inside the tunnel when the accident occurred.
He said NDRF and SDRF teams had been deployed for the rescue operation and that 18 workers had been rescued and shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Three to four of the rescued workers were in serious condition, he said.
(with ANI inputs)
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