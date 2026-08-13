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  • /Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reacts | VIDEO

Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reacts | VIDEO

Ten workers have been rescued while several remain trapped after a portion of the THDC hydro project tunnel collapsed due to debris and water ingress in Pipalkoti, Chamoli. NDRF, SDRF, and district teams are carrying out rescue operations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reacts | VIDEO
Image Credit: Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reacts | VIDEO
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