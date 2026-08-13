/Chamoli tunnel collapse: Several workers trapped in THDC Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reacts | VIDEO

Ten workers have been rescued after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) hydro power project in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district.
#ChamoliTunnelAccident— Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand (@ZEEUPUK) August 13, 2026
चमोली के पीपल कोटी में बड़ा हादसा
टनल में 18 मजदूर फंसे
6 मजदूरों को निकाला गया
12 मजदूर अभी भी टनल में फंसे #Pipalkoti #TunnelAccident #UttarakhandNews #RescueOperation #ZeeUPUK @chamolipolice pic.twitter.com/ejhvng7wnw
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.