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Names not in FIR but how Champat Rai, Anil Mishra became centre of donation fraud

The issue of the theft of donations at the Ram Mandir came into the spotlight when Samajwadi Party leaders alleged that over Rs 7 crore in donations made by devotees had been misappropriated. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Names not in FIR but how Champat Rai, Anil Mishra became centre of donation fraud
Image Credit: ANI. Ayodhya Ram temple.

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