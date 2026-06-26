/Names not in FIR but how Champat Rai, Anil Mishra became centre of donation fraud

The high-profile arrests of eight individuals in the Ram Mandir donation theft case have cast a shadow over the leadership of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Although General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr. Anil Mishra have not been named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR), their administrative responsibilities have placed them at the center of the controversy. As political scrutiny intensified and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanded its probe, both officials stepped down from their positions on moral grounds while investigators examined how such a significant financial fraud could allegedly occur under their watch.