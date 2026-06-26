/Names not in FIR but how Champat Rai, Anil Mishra became centre of donation fraud

The high-profile arrests of eight individuals in the Ram Mandir donation theft case have cast a shadow over the leadership of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Although General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr. Anil Mishra have not been named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR), their administrative responsibilities have placed them at the center of the controversy. As political scrutiny intensified and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanded its probe, both officials stepped down from their positions on moral grounds while investigators examined how such a significant financial fraud could allegedly occur under their watch.
Amid mounting allegations of irregularities in the handling of temple donations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr. Anil Mishra resigned from their positions. While both leaders have strongly denied any wrongdoing, the ongoing investigation and growing political pressure have brought their roles under increased scrutiny.
This development comes as opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, have questioned how alleged irregularities of such magnitude could have taken place without the knowledge of officials responsible for overseeing donations and offerings. Consequently, critics argued that an impartial investigation would be difficult if senior office-bearers remained in their posts, further increasing pressure on the Trust's leadership.
Questions surrounding Champat Rai's role intensified after investigators reportedly uncovered links between one of the main accused and his close associate, Ramashankar Yadav, popularly known as Tinnu or Teenu Yadav. This development prompted investigators to take a closer look at the administrative framework governing temple donations.
In addition, agencies are examining claims that valuable offerings made by devotees, including expensive silver items, were not properly entered into official records. During questioning, investigators reportedly sought details about financial oversight mechanisms, donation management practices, and the procedures used to monitor offerings.
Despite the scrutiny, Champat Rai has maintained that the Trust follows a transparent audit system and has categorically rejected allegations of financial misconduct.
Meanwhile, investigators are also examining the role of Dr. Anil Mishra, a senior doctor from Ayodhya and one of the founding trustees of the Trust. As the official responsible for overseeing donation counting, cash storage, and banking operations, his responsibilities have become a key focus of the probe.
Investigators are assessing whether adequate monitoring and security measures were in place under his supervision. As part of the inquiry, the SIT reportedly questioned him for several hours regarding cash-counting procedures, banking protocols, and his interactions with employees who were later arrested.
Adding to the scrutiny, his name has resurfaced in connection with earlier controversies involving land transactions linked to the Ram Mandir project, where he reportedly acted as a witness in certain disputed deals.
Following the findings of a preliminary SIT report, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested eight individuals in connection with the alleged theft and misappropriation of temple donations. Investigators believe the accused played different roles in the alleged conspiracy.
Among them, investigators consider Tinnu Yadav a key figure in the alleged conspiracy because he reportedly had access to both the donation boxes and the cash-counting room. Furthermore, authorities claim to have recovered substantial amounts of cash from several accused, including Rs 20 lakh from Anukalp Mishra and Rs 10 lakh from Lavkush Mishra.
The Ram Temple donation theft first gained widespread attention after Samajwadi Party leaders alleged that more than Rs 7 crore in devotees' donations had been siphoned off. The allegations quickly gathered momentum as reports emerged suggesting that an internal audit had identified a significant mismatch between the large number of devotees visiting the temple and the amount of cash officially recorded in donation collections.
As these claims circulated, calls for a thorough investigation intensified, prompting authorities to examine the temple's donation management system more closely.
The SIT investigation remains ongoing, with agencies continuing to scrutinize financial records, donation management systems, cash-handling procedures, and the roles of individuals connected to the case. Investigators are also examining whether systemic weaknesses may have enabled the alleged misappropriation to take place.
Although Champat Rai and Dr Anil Mishra have resigned from their positions, neither has been named as an accused in the FIR. No criminal charges have been filed against them so far, and investigators continue to examine all aspects of the case before reaching any conclusions.
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