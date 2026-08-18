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Ram Temple donation probe: SIT gives clean chit to former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has cleared former trust general secretary Champat Rai and ex-trust member Anil Mishra of wrongdoing in its final report.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Ram Temple donation probe: SIT gives clean chit to former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai
Image Credit: Former General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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