/Ram Temple donation probe: SIT gives clean chit to former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged fraud at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has absolved the former general secretary Champat Rai and ex-trust member Anil Mishra of any criminal or procedural responsibility in the matter in the final report. Both had resigned from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 27, 2026, amid the state's detailed investigation into the cash management procedures.
After filing of the initial investigation report on June 23, 2026, based on a complaint by one of the trust members Krishna Mohan, law enforcement agencies have officially registered the FIR at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station. Eight people named Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ram Shankar Yadav have been booked.
The first Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on June 13, 2026, under instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant along with Inspector General Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar and reviewed on-ground violations in Ayodhya.
Findings included systematic violations in the main cash counting room from April 27 to June 5, 2026:
CCTV surveillance analysis: CCTV videos showed counting room staff hiding and stealing cash bundles while performing counting at regular intervals.
Non-followance of SOPs: The audit found that the mandatory frisking process was not adhered to by both the trust and State Bank of India (SBI) officials.
Instances: About 70 incidents of unauthorized handling of cash were reported by the investigators in a period of five weeks.
The second SIT, functioning under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is overseeing the ongoing legal procedures related to the case.
Political storm broke out on June 7, 2026, when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan 'Pawan' Pandey made allegations of between ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore being stolen from the temple offerings.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted by the Central Government in 2020 after the 2019 Supreme Court ruling in the dispute over the title matter. Public contributions collected by the trust during the period from April 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026 were estimated at ₹82.78 crore based on accounting details released during an executive committee meeting on March 21, 2026.
Was Champat Rai cleared in the donation theft case in Ayodhya?
Yes, Champat Rai, former general secretary, and Anil Mishra, ex-trust member, were cleared of criminal conduct by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its final report.
How many people have been arrested in the Ram Temple cash theft case?
Total arrests made by the police included eight people listed in the FIR, consisting of counting room personnel and contractors.
Who oversaw the investigation of Ram Temple funds?
The investigation was first done by the State appointed SIT headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, then second SIT appointed by Supreme Court.
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