Chandigarh bomb threat: Schools, Air India flights, and secretariat targeted in massive scare

Multiple schools, two Air India flights, and the Secretariat in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting swift action by police authorities.

The schools that reported receiving threats include St. Soldier International School (Sector 45), Ryan International School (Sector 49), Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Saupin's School (Sector 32), St. John's School (Sector 26), Kundana International School, Shivalik Public School, Vivek High School (Sector 38), and Delhi Public School (Sector 40).

Chandigarh Police launched search operations across all campuses. "Nothing suspicious has been found so far, and search operations are ongoing," police said.

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This comes a week after a threatening email warning of multiple bomb blasts at key locations in Chandigarh, including the mayor's office, secretariat, Chandigarh University, Gandhi Bhavan, and several schools, was received on April 6.

The email contained specific timings for the alleged explosions, stating that schools could be targeted at 1:11 pm, the mayor's office at 2:11 pm, and the secretariat at 3:11 pm. It further issued a direct threat of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University's Gandhi Bhavan at 9:11 pm the same night.

The email read, "Khalistan wale bachian de khilaf nahin Hindu-stan Modi sarkar nu tabah karange KHALISTAN," which translates to "Khalistanis are not against the children; rather, they will destroy the 'Hindu-stan' Modi government—Khalistan."

The message also warned residents to "save their children" while making references to wider threats in the city.

Authorities are actively investigating the email, and further details are awaited. On April 1, the office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh received a similar threat. The email was sent to the official email ID of the mayor, prompting heightened security in the national capital.

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