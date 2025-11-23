The Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that "no final decision" has been taken on bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and it won't introduce any Bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The statement came after a political storm erupted in Punjab over the Centre’s plan to place Chandigarh under the President’s direct control.

"The proposal to simplify the process of law-making exclusively by the Central Government for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is currently under consideration at the level of the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. This proposal does not in any way involve altering the governance and administrative arrangements of Chandigarh or the traditional relations of Chandigarh with Punjab or Haryana. An appropriate decision will be taken only after adequate consultation with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of presenting any bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," the Home Ministry stated in a clarification shared on X.