Chandigarh relaxes night curfew hours, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration relaxed night curfew and also increased the timings for opening of all shops in the Union Territory in view of the declining COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew will now remain in place from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10:30 pm to 5 am.

Introducing more relaxations, the Chandigarh administration allowed the opening of all shops from 10 am to 8 pm. All restaurants/bars are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

The decision was taken due to demand by traders and shopkeepers who were suffering due to the closure of their shops and a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, boating can resume at Sukhna Lake at 50 per cent capacity. In its earlier order, the UT administration had said, “Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday.”

On Wednesday (June 23), Chandigarh reported 43 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 61,520. With one more death, the toll mounted to 807 in the UT. The number of active cases dropped to 267, the health bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

