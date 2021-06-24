हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Chandigarh relaxes night curfew hours, check guidelines here

All restaurants/bars are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

Chandigarh relaxes night curfew hours, check guidelines here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration relaxed night curfew and also increased the timings for opening of all shops in the Union Territory in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. 

The night curfew will now remain in place from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10:30 pm to 5 am. 

Introducing more relaxations, the Chandigarh administration allowed the opening of all shops from 10 am to 8 pm. All restaurants/bars are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

The decision was taken due to demand by traders and shopkeepers who were suffering due to the closure of their shops and a decline in COVID-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, boating can resume at Sukhna Lake at 50 per cent capacity. In its earlier order, the UT administration had said, “Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday.” 

On Wednesday (June 23), Chandigarh reported 43 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 61,520. With one more death, the toll mounted to 807 in the UT. The number of active cases dropped to 267, the health bulletin said. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusChandigarhlockdownunlock
Next
Story

Dr Randeep Guleria's mantra to fight against any COVID-19 variant amid Delta Plus concerns

Must Watch

PT23M49S

DNA: Disclosure of conspiracy of religious conversion from 32 certificates