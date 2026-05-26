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NewsIndiaChandigarh 'Liquor Langar': Vendor arrested for distributing vodka 'ice golas' to beat the heatwave | VIRAL VIDEO
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Chandigarh 'Liquor Langar': Vendor arrested for distributing vodka 'ice golas' to beat the heatwave | VIRAL VIDEO

Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 9 liquor vendor after videos of a viral 'Liquor Langar' serving free vodka-laced ice golas on the street went viral.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Chandigarh 'Liquor Langar': Vendor arrested for distributing vodka 'ice golas' to beat the heatwave | VIRAL VIDEOVendor arrested for serving free vodka-infused ice golas in Sector 9. (PHOTO: X/@Vi_kram92)

A strange promotional scheme during the ongoing severe heat wave in India turned into a scandal in the Sector 9 market of Chandigarh. The police have arrested the owner of one of the local liquor stores after a number of videos emerged on social networks where vendors poured alcohol over crushed ice cones called "ice golas" or "snow cones" and handed out the drinks to people in the streets.

Social media outrage forced immediate multi-agency interventions by law enforcement and taxation agencies.

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'Liquor Langar' scheme meets outrage online

The heated debate started after a series of videos were posted on social media showing a gang of young men pouring liquid alcohol over crushed ice and handing it out to people on the streets from a vendor store. Although intended as a heat wave promotional stunt, this event earned the title of "Liquor Langar" from the internet users who criticized this comparison as an offense to Indian culture and laws.

Whereas others responded sarcastically through meme posts, the majority of people condemned the stunt. They considered that making an already crowded urban market an unrestricted public drinking area was nothing but creating a public nuisance.

FIR registered as probe reveals use of flavoured vodka

With increasing pressure from the public, the Chandigarh Police did not delay in taking action against the illegal business practice. Those conducting the investigation found out that vendors at the stalls had been using flavored vodka with a higher percentage of alcohol as syrup for drawing customers who wished to avoid the scorching heat of summer.

The owners of the business establishment involved were detained, and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the organisers behind the stunt.

License revocation threat issued by excise department

The authorities have adopted an absolute intolerance towards the promotional campaign strategy. As confirmed by Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, "A video became extremely popular in which liquor is being served in the open near a commercial shop in the Sector 9 area. An FIR has already been lodged in order to trace out who arranged such an activity."

Alongside criminal charges, the Chandigarh Excise Department has issued an official notice to the licensee of the concerned vend.

"A warning message of extreme gravity was delivered to all the vendors holding liquor licenses within the jurisdiction of the territory," said Deputy Commissioner Yadav. "Any violation of the Excise Policy of organizing any such promotion outside the shop premises shall lead to strict actions, including possible suspension or even revocation of the retail licenses."

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