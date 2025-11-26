Chandigarh Traffic Alert Today, Nov 26: Full List Of Diversions For SKM Farmers' Rally At Sector 43

The Chandigarh Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions and route diversions across the city today, November 26, in view of a massive farmers' rally being organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The protest marks the fifth anniversary of the 2020 "Delhi Chalo" agitation, with authorities expecting over 10,000 farmers to converge on the city.

The advisory has been issued amidst high security preparedness, with the objective of managing the flow of farmers—many of whom will arrive in tractor-trolleys from Punjab—and minimizing inconvenience to city commuters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sector 43 Focus: Security And Mobilisation

The SKM has been granted permission by the Chandigarh Police to hold a day-long agitation at the Sector 43 Dussehra Ground. The surrounding area will thus be the focal point of activity today.

Anticipated Numbers: Authorities expect participation of over 10,000 from farmer unions across the region.

Security Deployment: Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed within and around Sector 43 to comprehensively deal with the crowd, ensuring safety, and quick response.

Contingency Measures: Multiple check posts have also been put up at major junctions like Attawa Chowk, while a reserve police force will be kept nearby for instant reinforcement.

SKM Nationwide Call: The rally in Chandigarh is part of the nationwide call by SKM for rallies, marches, and public contact campaigns across India today to raise pending demands.

Key Routes To Avoid Today

People are strongly advised to avoid these stretches and plan their route accordingly. The movement of traffic will either be restricted or diverted for the entire day:

Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted on several key stretches throughout the day. Commuters should avoid the route running from Kajheri Chowk (located at the intersection of Sector 42/43 and 52/53) to the Sector 42/43 Small Chowk, with restrictions further extending up to Attawa Chowk (Sector 35/36/42/43).

Additionally, heavy diversions will be in place on the route starting from the Sector 43/44 light point toward the Judicial Academy light point, continuing up to the Sector 42/43 Small Chowk. Police have advised all commuters to plan alternative routes to bypass the affected areas.

ALSO READ | Uri Attack Foiled: How CISF Secured Power Plant, Evacuated 250 Civilians Under Pakistan Shelling During Operation Sindoor